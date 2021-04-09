This week join 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall and Benjamin Mayo to discuss Zac’s switch to the iPhone 12 mini, iPad mini leaks, Find My updates, Kara Swisher’s interview with Tim Cook, and more.

Sponsored by ALOGIC: 30% off the ALOGIC Rapid USB-C Wall Charger on Amazon [Amazon UK] and enter the iPad Pro giveaway.

Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: