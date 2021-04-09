9to5Mac Happy Hour 324: Find My third-party accessories, Apple Arcade+, iPhone 12 mini experience

- Apr. 9th 2021 12:23 am PT

0

This week join 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall and Benjamin Mayo to discuss Zac’s switch to the iPhone 12 mini, iPad mini leaks, Find My updates, Kara Swisher’s interview with Tim Cook, and more.

Sponsored by ALOGIC: 30% off the ALOGIC Rapid USB-C Wall Charger on Amazon [Amazon UK] and enter the iPad Pro giveaway.

Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Subscribe

Read More

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author