Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event is officially set for April 20 and the live stream placeholder is already up on YouTube. Read on for how to watch Apple’s April event on any device, set an event reminder, and more.

After a jam-packed fall with events in September, October, and November last year, Apple’s April event is the company’s first of 2021.

Excitement for the virtual spring event is building with expectations including the likely debut of new iPad Pro hardware. A new 12.9-inch model should include mini-LED technology and potentially camera upgrades, Thunderbolt connectivity, and an A14X custom chip.

Other new products in the pipe that could possibly be revealed include AirTags, new Apple Silicon iMacs, AirPods, and an updated Apple TV.

9to5Mac’s Parker Ortolani has made some sharp Spring Loaded wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. And Apple also included a fun AR Easter egg in its April event announcement:

How to watch Apple’s April event

Apple’s April event is scheduled for Tuesday, the 20th at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET and you can set a reminder on Apple’s YouTube live stream preview.

Here’s where you can watch the event:

Watch with the live stream embed below

Watch on Apple’s YouTube channel

Watch on Apple’s Events website

Watch on the Apple TV app on any supported device

Keep in mind Apple’s Events iOS app is no longer around, so you’ll need to use one of the options above.

Following Apple’s April event, WWDC 21 will kick off on June 7. It’s an all-virtual conference again this year which means anyone from around the world can participate for free. We’re expecting to see Apple unveil iOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and more.

