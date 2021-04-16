From 9to5Mac’s new sister site ConnectTheWatts:

One of the selling points of the newer, upgraded, and more expensive Peloton Bike+ was the inclusion of the Apple GymKit, an Apple platform that makes it very easy to pair the bike with your Apple Watch to see your heart rate and have your workouts directly imported into Apple Fitness and Apple Health. But Apple’s relationship with Peloton has always been a dicey one and a move this week by the rising star of connected fitness might disappoint users of both platforms.

Update from Peloton on 4/16/21:

“Apple GymKit is designed to work with equipment-based cardio workouts. However, Peloton recently implemented GymKit with Bike Bootcamp, a multi-disciplinary class type that combines strength and cardio, which the feature does not support. Members can still use GymKit to sync their cycling-only workouts to their Apple Watch from the Bike+.”

Like many others, when I bought my own Peloton Bike+, I also decided to buy an Apple Watch specifically because of the inclusion of Apple GymKit.

With one of Peloton’s latest updates, the company has disabled the direct pairing of the Apple Watch to the Bike+ Bootcamp Classes (in addition to it being already disabled for Strength and Yoga Classes).

The only classes Apple Watch still pairs with are the Cycling Classes. While I first thought this might be an accident, Peloton pretty much put that to rest on Sunday when responding to a comment on Instagram:

