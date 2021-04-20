All of the songs used in today’s Apple’s special event and product introductions

Apple events and product introduction videos are well known for using excellent music. They fill up many of our music libraries. The company does an incredible job curating the perfect tunes. Instead of having to Shazam each song from today’s special event or going over to Apple’s YouTube channel, you can find all of the music that Apple used today directly below!

Each of today’s major product introductions featured some great music. I particularly loved the iMac reveal done to Lizzo’s “Better in Color.” You can find that video and others from the event embedded below. The video that played at the beginning of the keynote that flew all over Apple Park following the rainbow lines was very cinematic. Unfortunately, the song that played as the camera swooshed around Apple Park isn’t technically out yet. That song, “The Darkness You Fear” by The Chemical Brothers releases on April 23. In the meantime, you can enjoy the rest of the songs used in the presentation and add them to your Apple Music library.

