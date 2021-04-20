Apple unveils Magic Keyboard for iPad in white

Alongside the announcement of the 2021 iPad Pro, Apple has debuted an updated Magic Keyboard at its Spring Loaded event.

Since launching with the 2020 iPad Pro, the Magic Keyboard has been a hit. With a magnetic-floating design, backlit keys, integrated trackpad, and more, it offers a lot of functionality with a sharp design.

Now Apple is offering a the Magic Keyboard for iPad in a new white finish. It runs the same $299/$349 for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, respectively.

The updated white model is the same as the previous gray version which means it’s compatible with the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-gen 11-inch iPad Pro, 3rd, 4th, and 5th-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the 4th-gen iPad Air.

The new white Magic Keyboard goes up for pre-order on April 30th with shipping in May.

