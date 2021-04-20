Apple website lets you visualize AirTag and redesigned iMac in AR

Apple today unveiled its new AirTag item tracker, redesigned iMac, and M1 iPad Pro. While the products aren’t available to order just yet, you can visualize them using exclusive augmented reality previews on Apple’s website.

The new iMac and AirTag AR previews are particularly useful as they help visualize the form factors of the new products. For instance, in the lead image of this article you can see how the AirTag stacks up to the HomePod mini in terms of size.

The new iMac AR experience also allows you to visualize each of the seven new colors. The new colors include: blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, purple. There is also an AR experience for the M1 iPad Pro, although this is less useful because the form factor and design is the same as its predecessor.

The new iMac will be available to order on April 30 with the first orders shipping in the second half of May. The new iPad Pro will also be available to order on April 30 and ship in the second half of May. AirTag will be available for order on April 23.

You can access these new AR experiences by heading to Apple’s website on your iPhone.

