iPad Smart Folios and Smart Covers refreshed with two new Spring colors

In addition to updates to the MagSafe iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, the company has also released two new colors for the iPad Smart Folio and Smart Covers. These new colors are “Electric Orange” and “Mallard Green.” They are available for all current iPad models.

As we noted earlier today, Apple also introduced a new white variant of the Magic Keyboard cover for iPad Air and iPad Pro. That cover isn’t available for purchase yet and likely won’t be available until Apple starts taking orders for the new iPad Pro, but the new colored Smart Folios and Smart Covers are available now and can deliver by the end of this week.

Apple’s Smart Covers for iPad mini and the 8th-generation iPad are priced at $39, while the iPad Air and 11″ iPad Pro Smart Folios are priced at $79. The 12.9″ iPad Pro Smart Folio is priced at a fairly hefty $99. You can link directly over to the store listing and pick one of these new colors below!

