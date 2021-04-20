Verizon expanding Ultra Wideband 5G and 5G Home Internet to these new cities

Verizon has announced today that its super-fast Ultra Wideband 5G coverage is coming to four more US cities. And just after announcing its 5G Home Internet is available in 30 cities, three new ones are getting access.

Verizon shared the 5G Ultra Wideband expansion will come to New Orleans, San Antonio, Fresno and Riverside, CA in a press release today. The whole iPhone 12 lineup can take advantage of the new high-speed mmWave 5G coverage.

More 5G is coming on the network built right. Verizon 5G has the reliability customers expect from Verizon and the unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband. This week, Verizon is expanding 5G Ultra Wideband mobility to parts of New Orleans, LA; Fresno, CA; Riverside, CA; and San Antonio, TX.

And after bringing its 5G Home Internet to a total of 30 cities this month, Verizon has also shared that the offering will become available in San Antonio, Memphis, and Riverside soon as well.

5G Home Internet, the blazing fast broadband service, will also be available to customers in parts of Riverside, CA on April 22, and Memphis and San Antonio on May 6. All new 5G Home customers get a Samsung Chromebook 4 on us to put the super fast internet to the test.

Just this week, Verizon also expanded its 5G Business Internet:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: