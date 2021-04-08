Verizon 5G Home Internet now available in 30 cities with average speeds of 300 Mbps

- Apr. 8th 2021 8:12 am PT



Verizon has expanded its 5G Home Internet service today with the latest cities being Milwaukee and Tampa. The service is now available across 30 US cities, has no data cap, and the carrier says users can expect average speeds of 300 Mbps.

Verizon shared the news in a press release today:

5G Home Internet has arrived in more cities. Beginning April 8, customers in parts of Milwaukee and Tampa can sign up for 5G Home Internet, the blazing fast broadband service ideal for people working remotely, schooling at home or streaming their favorite shows. With the addition of these new cities, Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is now available in 30 markets.

Verizon’s 5G Home Internet runs as low as $50/month for existing mobile customers who have an eligible plan or $70/month for those that don’t.

The service offers self-setup, no data cap or throttling, and Verizon says users can get speeds up to 1 Gbps with “typical download speeds of 300 Mbps.”

It looks like 2021 is the year 5G home internet will really branch out as T-Mobile just launched its service yesterday. Coverage for more and more cities should become available throughout the year from the major US carriers.

You can check here if Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is available in your area. And here are the 30 cities where the service has rolled out so far:

  • Arlington, TX
  • Anaheim, CA
  • Atlanta
  • Charlotte
  • Chicago
  • Cincinnati
  • Cleveland
  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Detroit
  • Hartford
  • Houston
  • Indianapolis
  • Kansas City
  • Las Vegas
  • Los Angeles
  • Louisville
  • Miami
  • Milwaukee
  • Minneapolis
  • Omaha
  • Phoenix
  • Sacramento
  • Salt Lake City
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco
  • San Jose
  • St. Louis
  • St. Paul
  • Tampa

