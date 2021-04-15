On the heels of Verizon making its 5G Home Internet for consumers available in 30 cities with average speeds of 300 Mbps, the carrier is expanding the same service for businesses. Verizon’s 5G Business Internet is now available in 21 more US cities and includes up to 400 Mbps plans with no data caps and a 10-year price lock.

The expansion is a big move for Verizon as its 5G Business Internet was previously just available in 3 markets (LA, Chicago, and Houston). The carrier announced that this month the service will be available in a total of 24 US cities for businesses of all sizes.

As 5G Business Internet scales into new cities, businesses of all sizes can gain access to the superfast speeds, low latency and next-gen applications enabled by 5G Ultra Wideband, with no throttling or data limits,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business.

Like the consumer plan, Verizon’s 5G Business Internet features perks like no data caps/throttling and no contracts but a unique aspect here is a price lock until 2031.

Plans start from $69/month for 100 Mbps service with options for 200 Mbps at $99/month, and 400 Mbps at $199/month.

You can check if the service is available in your area here. Here’s the full list of new cities joining LA, Chicago, and Houston (not available in all parts of every city):

Anaheim

Atlanta

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Dallas

Denver

Detroit

Indianapolis

Kansas City (MO)

Las Vegas

Miami

Minneapolis

Phoenix

Sacramento

Salt Lake City

San Diego

San Francisco

San Jose

St. Louis

St. Paul

Parts of Riverside-Corona, CA

2021 is shaping up to be a good year for 5G coverage expanding as a home internet option. Along with Verizon bringing its consumer and business services to more cities, T-Mobile has done the same this spring and the competition is definitely good for consumers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: