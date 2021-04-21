Apple News to add Apple Music editorial content

Apple News is going to add Apple Music editorial content, as spotted by MacStories. This will add stories about artists and new releases to the Apple News application.

As for now, Apple Music content available on Apple News is very limited, with a total of 10 stories. It’s divided between four sections: All, Albums, Playlists, and Radio.

“Albums includes pieces about everything from Offspring’s first album in nine years to a story that looks back at Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite on its 25th anniversary. Each album profiled is linked at the bottom of the story to Apple Music, so you can follow up and listen there.”

MacStories says the Playlist section will have a series similar to the A-List Pop playlist on Apple Music to highlight the best new songs in the week. As for the Radio section, Apple plans to feature interviews conducted on Apple Music 1.

Integration between songs, albums, and artists from Apple Music on Apple News stories is also missing. So if you click on a featured song, it doesn’t open in Apple Music.

Although this feature is available on the beta version of iOS 14.5, Apple didn’t mention anything about it during the Spring Loaded event on Tuesday. As for now, it’s unclear if the company will fully integrate Music with News starting next week when iOS 14.5 is released to the public.

To better compete with Spotify, Apple announced during its Spring Loaded event a podcast subscription to help creators monetize their shows. Bigger changes could take some time to be announced, as the company could be preparing news related to it on iOS 15, to be announced during WWDC 2021

To access Apple Music stories on Apple News, you must be on iOS 14.5 beta 5 and have a compatible Apple ID with the app, which is currently available in the US, the UK, and Australia.

