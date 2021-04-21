In its Spring Loaded event Tuesday, Apple unveiled the fifth-generation iPad Pro. A report expected the 12.9-inch model to have a “modest” price increase, which did happen. In some countries, it was way more than “modest.”

According to Nukeni, which compiled the 2021 iPad Pro price around the globe, the United States and Hong Kong have the cheapest iPad Pro available, while Sweden and Brazil have the priciest models. In Brazil’s case, the iPad can cost up to two times more than a model sold in the US.

2021 iPad Pro from cheapest to priciest

iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi with 128GB

The United States: $799.00

Hong Kong: $824.29

Sweden: $1,122.48

Brazil: $1,938.88

The 11-inch iPad Pro base-model is a $1,000 more than the iPad in the US.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi with 128GB

The United States: $1,099

Hong Kong: $1,133.45

Sweden: $1,536.25

Brazil: $2,657.05

The exactly happens with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro base model. A Brazilian could buy two 12.9-inch models in the US while not even buying one in Brazil.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular with 2TB

The United States: $2,399.00

Hong Kong: $2,408.73

Sweden: $3,309.54

Brazil: $5,386.11

With full specs, the 2021 iPad Pro in Brazil costs a little more than a Pro Display XDR in the US.

It’s not only today that the South American country is on top of the list with the most expensive Apple products, but every time the difference grows.

In the list, European countries also pay more for an iPad than their Asian counterparts. To see the full list and see where your country ranks, click here.

