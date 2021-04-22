All of today’s best deals are headlined by a rare discount on Apple HomePod mini to a new low of $89, mophie wireless charging stations from $95, and Beats Solo Pro Headphones at $145. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HomePod mini sees rare deal to new all-time low at $89

Verizon Wireless is now offering Apple HomePod mini for $89. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts of any kind on Apple’s latest smart speaker and marks a new all-time low.

HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff, thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Get a closer look in our coverage right here.

mophie’s 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat now on sale

Amazon currently offers the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat for $123. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to $26 in savings, is a few cents under our previous Amazon mention, and marks one of the best prices to date.

As one of the latest additions to mophie’s stable of chargers, its new 4-in-1 mat arrives with the ability to top off all of the gear in your Apple kit. With four different 10W Qi pads, you’ll be able to refuel a pair of iPhones alongside two pairs of AirPods or other earbuds. There’s also a USB port around back to plug in an Apple Watch charging puck to refuel a fifth device. Learn more in our hands-on review and then shop another model from $95 right here.

Save up to 37% on Beats ANC headphones and sport earbuds

Woot currently offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in various styles from $145. Down from the original $300 going rate, you’ll currently pay $230 at Amazon with today’s offer beating the competing Best Buy sale by $15 and matching our previous mention for the lowest price of the year.

Beats Solo Pro come equipped with upwards of 22-hour music playback alongside all of the brand’s usual design notes. On top of Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, you’ll also be able to count on active noise cancellation to block out the world around you when it’s time to focus. Shop another pair from $60 right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

Hands-on with the new Aukey Aircore wireless charging stands [Video]

Corsair K65 RGB Mini Review: The fastest 60% keyboard [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: