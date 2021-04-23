9to5Mac Happy Hour 326: April Apple event impressions, new iMac, AirTag and more

Zac and Benjamin break down Apple’s April event and give their first impressions of all the announcements from purple iPhones to crazy new iMacs.

Zac Hall

Benjamin Mayo

