9to5Mac Happy Hour 326: April Apple event impressions, new iMac, AirTag and more

Zac and Benjamin break down Apple’s April event and give their first impressions of all the announcements from purple iPhones to crazy new iMacs.
Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.
Sponsored by Mint Mobile: To get your new wireless plan for just $15 a month and get the plan shipped to your door for FREE go to MintMobile.com/HappyHour
Sponsored by Privacy: Take back control of your payments and get $5 to spend on your first purchase.
Sponsored by Sun Basket: Save $35 off your order when you go to sunbasket.com/happyhour and use promo code happyhour.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Subscribe
Read More
- Should you buy the new Apple TV 4K? Here’s how it compares to its predecessor
- You can now order the AirTag and the purple iPhone 12, delivers April 30
- PSA: New 12.9-inch iPad Pro isn’t compatible with the older Magic Keyboard
- New Siri Remote lacks accelerometer and gyroscope, affecting some Apple TV games
- Here’s how the new M1 iMac compares to the Intel iMacs
- Roundup: Hands-on with the new purple iPhone 12 [Videos]
- Apple execs explain how AirTag is ‘stalker-proof’ and whether you should use it to track pets
- Here’s how the new iPad Pro compares to the 2020 iPad Pro
- Lost AirTag can be read by any other NFC-enabled iPhone or Android device
- Ransomware gang claims to have breached Apple contractor Quanta, threatening to release Mac product details
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.