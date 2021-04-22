Roundup: Hands-on with the new purple iPhone 12 [Videos]

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new purple color for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Ahead of pre-orders beginning on Friday, a handful of early videos showcasing the new iPhone color have just gone live…

Here’s how Apple marketing VP Greg Joswiak describes the new purple color:

This gorgeous new color joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family, which is available in five other stunning finishes, and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone — great battery life, and the best 5G experience on any smartphone.

Writing for the Verge, Dieter Bohn has some more details on the specifics of the shade of purple Apple is using:

It’s a lightish shade of purple. One might be tempted to call it lavender, but to me it’s a bit more like a lilac or maybe a wisteria. It lacks the redness you’d expect in a mauve or the blue tones you’d see in a violet. There are many shades of purple, but this one is what Apple went with and I like it. It’s unmistakable even at a distance, whereas the light green iPhone 12 models could be mistaken for off-white in certain light. I am also glad it doesn’t have a fancy name. It’s just “purple.”

You can find some hands-on videos of the new purple iPhone 12 embedded below:

So this means the iPhone 12 lineup is now available in white, black, blue, green, (PRODUCT)RED, and purple. The new purple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will be available for pre-orders on Friday, April 23, with the first orders shipping on April 30.

