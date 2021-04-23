Following the announcements at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event this week, we’ll be teaming up with tomtoc to give away the new 11-inch iPad Pro. And for current iPad users, tomtoc is also rewarding 9to5 readers with 20% off site-wide to help celebrate the launch of the new devices. Head below to check out tomtoc’s PadFolio case for the new tablets and enter to win the 2021 M1 iPad Pro.

PadFolio: 360° Hard Shell Protection w/ Maximum Storage for iPad

tomtoc’s PadFolio case prevents damage and maximizes the use of your iPad. The case features plenty of extra storage options, with elasticized segments and mesh pockets to stash accessories. Easily store your cables, Apple Pencil and adapters within the PadFolio. The tablet compartment also fits your iPad along with the Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio.

The PadFolio provides reliable 360 protection for your device in addition to functionality. Using Military Grade testing, tomtoc helps ensure top performance from its products. The Padfolio’s hardshell exterior helps protect what’s inside, while the water repellent fabric allows users to take their iPad on the go, worry-free. Even in poor weather conditions. tomtoc’s Padfolio features a comfortable handle and ergonomic groove design. Which works well for convenient carrying and handling.

The Padfolio is available in up to 10 colors. Users are also protected by tomtoc’s trusted 2 year ‘worry-free’ warranty. You can check out PadFolio for: 10.2/10.5-inch, 10.9-inch (iPad 4) and the 11-inch iPad Pro’s – now.

How to enter:

For your chance to win the iPad Pro (11″, 2021, base), enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for tomtoc’s and 9to5Mac’s newsletters. Be sure to share our giveaway on Facebook or Twitter & follow tomtoc on Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries are open until May 21st, 2021. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

Apple 12.9″ iPad Pro

