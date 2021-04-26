Zoom launches Immersive View feature to create fun meetings

Six months after announcing Immersive View, Zoom is finally launching the feature, which introduces a “more engaging and collaborative way to meet.”

Immersive View resembles Microsoft Teams’ Together Mode, where users in a meeting can appear in a classroom, old-fashioned boardroom, etc.

Announced at Zoomtopia 2020, Immersive View allows hosts to arrange video participants and webinar panelists into a single virtual background, bringing people together into one scene to connect and collaborate in a cohesive virtual meeting space.

It’s possible to use the Immersive View feature with up to 25 participants, creating a classroom ambient, boardroom, conference auditorium, or your favorite place to catch up with friends.

Meeting and webinar hosts can select Zoom’s Immersive View in the same way they would select the Speaker or Gallery View. Hosts will have the option to automatically or manually place participants into a virtual scene of their choosing.

When a host wants to share their screen, the Immersive View feature will end and be replaced by the shared screen. When sharing stops, the Immersive View will begin again with the same positions as before.

This feature is available in the web and macOS apps with Zoom’s version 5.6.3 or higher and is enabled by default for all Free and single Pro accounts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: