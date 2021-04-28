GRID launching framed Apple Watch Series 1, more Apple devices coming soon

GRID Studio sells multiple framed devices for those who like to use technology as decoration for their home. The list includes iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4S, the second generation iPod touch, and even a BlackBerry Bold 9000. Apple fans will be thrilled to know that the company will now offer a framed Apple Watch for the first time.

Just like other frames, GRID Watch 1 features an Apple Watch completely disassembled with each part named and organized. Those who buy the frame can observe the aluminum Apple Watch Series 1 in space gray, as well as components such as the speaker, display, Taptic Engine, and the S1P chip.

The size of the new board is 13 x 13 x 1.8 inches, and it comes with black borders and a white background covered by glass. Each frame is handcrafted and made with components from a real Apple Watch.

According to the company, the GRID Watch 1 will be available on Thursday, April 29, with limited units. The GRID online store shows the estimated time for when the product will become available for purchase. GRID will also launch a frame with a disassembled 2010 iPhone 4 on Thursday, while they’re also working on versions with the original iPhone, iPhone 6, and iPhone 7.

Earlier this year, I shared here on 9to5Mac some pictures of a GRID 4S I got — which has become a great decoration for my office. You can check the photo gallery I made here.

