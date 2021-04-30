All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new Amazon all-time low on AirPods Max. That’s alongside Apple Pencil 2 at $104 and this BOGO free iPhone 12 offer at Verizon. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Max sees very first Amazon deals

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Max for $532 in several styles. Normally fetching $549, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen at Amazon and only the second notable price cut of any kind to date.

Apple’s new AirPods Max bring many of the features that have been staples in its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design that’s backed by the H1 chip. Alongside stellar active noise cancellation and support for spatial audio, you’re also looking at 20-hour playback, Hey Siri support, and a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review

Apple Pencil 2 returns to 2021 low at $104

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the second-generation Apple Pencil for $104. Down from the usual $129 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $11 and matches the 2021 all-time low.

With Apple’s new iPad Pros going up for pre-order this morning, today’s sale on the Apple Pencil couldn’t be timed better. With a magnetic design that snaps right onto the side of your tablet to charge, the refreshed form-factor will work with all of Apple’s latest Pro models. So whether you’re looking to step up your note-taking game or want to take Apple Pencil for a spin crafting some digital art, it’s a must-have accessory for iPadOS. You can get a closer look at making the most out of Apple Pencil in our coverage right here.

Verizon offers BOGO free iPhone 12 devices for Mother’s Day

Verizon is getting in the Mother’s Day spirit today by launching a new buy one get one free promotion that’s discounting a selection of the latest iPhones and Android devices. Headlining is two iPhone 12 for $33 per month, with the discounts being applied over the course of a 24-month plan. That saves you $800 over the course of the plan and marks one of the best promotions to date on Apple’s latest handset.

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a refreshed design with a classic squared-off form-factor of years past. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside MagSafe charging and up to 65 hours of battery life.

