tvOS 14.6 and HomePod 14.6 beta 2 now available to developers

Following the release of the second beta of iOS 14.6 and watchOS 7.5 for developers, Apple also released on Friday the second developer beta of tvOS 14.6 and HomePod Software 14.6. Updates are now being released via OTA to devices with a developer profile installed.

Today’s build number for both the tvOS 14.6 beta 2 and HomePod Software 14.6 beta is 18L5555c, while the previous build number was 18L5546f. It’s unclear what’s new in these software releases, but they likely prepare Apple TV and HomePod for the paid podcast subscriptions that are coming with iOS 14.6.

While any Apple TV user can register for the Apple Beta Software Program to get new software releases early, HomePod beta releases are more restricted and available only through the AppleSeed program.

