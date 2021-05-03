Samsung expected to supply iPhone 13 component to enable 120Hz refresh rate

After considering exiting the RFPCB business last year, Samsung Electro-Mechanics is reported to be a supplier for the iPhone 13, according to TheElec. This comes amid rumors of ProMotion display making its way to the iPhone this year.

The rigid-flexible printed circuit boards (RFPCB) are used to connect the OLED panel with the mainboard. The RFPCB will help Apple bring 120Hz refresh rate support in the upcoming iPhone.

“For Apple and Samsung Display, which supplies OLED panels to Cupertino, it is more convenient to continue procuring RFPCB from Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Bhflex, another Korean RFPCB maker, for the upcoming iPhone.“

According to the site, Apple is planning to use RFPCB for the two higher-tier models, which will probably be iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Po Max, while the lower models will use multiplex FPCB, without the ProMotion feature for 120Hz refresh rate.

Another South Korean PCB maker called Youngpoong Electronics is also expected to supply RFPCB to Apple through Samsung Display.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported that the iPhone 13 is likely to adopt LTPO technology to lower the display’s power consumption. In turn, this will give Apple the battery headroom to enable 120Hz functionality this year.

The upcoming iPhone 13 is also expected to have a smaller notch, an even better processor with the A15 Bionic, and expand its mmWave 5G support beyond the US.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: