Withings makes some of the most popular smart health devices on the market and today its Body Cardio scale that works with Apple’s Health app is getting an impressive feature. Vascular Age is launching to help users measure their arterial health and can give important early warnings about potential cardiovascular issues.

The Withings Body Cardio smart scale is the company’s most capable model. It measures everything from weight, BMI, and body fat to bone and muscle mass, body water, heart rate, and even your air quality.

Now the Body Cardio is the first smart scale to gain an advanced cardiovascular measurement called Vascular Age. Here’s how Withings describes it:

Developed by leading cardiologists, Vascular Age provides a daily, easy-to-understand assessment of arterial health. It accomplishes this by showing people how their cardiovascular health compares to the norms expected within their age bracket, with an estimate of their inner heart age and an indication of whether it is optimum, normal, or not optimum for their chronological age.

Vascular Age on the Body Cardio scale is determined through Pulse Wave Velocity (PWV) which analyzes your arterial stiffness. PWV measures the “speed at which the blood pressure pulse propagates through the circulatory system.” Withings notes the technology is used in clinical settings to give early warnings about increased risks of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, organ failure, heart attack, and stroke.

Usually, arteries age more slowly than the rest of the body. However, they can age faster when constantly aggravated by items such as cigarette smoke and foods laden with saturated and trans fats. If vascular age is determined to be significantly greater than a person’s chronological age, they may be more at risk of developing cardiovascular issues later in life. Vascular age is a metric recognized by the scientific community and often used as a wellness tool.’

Along with measuring arterial stiffness compared to the norm in your age bracket, the Body Cardio will offer exercise and nutrition advice based on your Vascular Age.

We’ll be going hands-on with the new feature soon, so keep an eye out for our detailed coverage. Vascular Age is rolling out today to all Body Cardio users (Nokia Body Cardio owners too).

The Withings Body Cardio scale sells for $149.95 direct from Withings, on Amazon, and other retailers.

