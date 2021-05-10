iPhone 12 Pro Max ranks fourth place in first-ever DXOMARK battery test

In a new battery test shared today by DXOMARK, the iPhone 12 Pro Max ranked in fourth place, behind Oppo Find X3 Neo, Wiko Power U30, and Samsung Galaxy M51. This is DXOMARK’s latest expansion beyond its in-depth, and oftentimes controversial, camera rankings.

DXOMARK is well-known for its smartphone camera tests and comparisons. Last year, the iPhone 12 Pro scored 128 in the DXOMark camera test, ranking in fourth place overall. With the company expanding its tests, it recently started covering audio, display, and now batteries.

According to DXOMARK, the company bases its tests on autonomy, charging, and efficiency:

DXOMARK has developed its Battery testing protocol, and we described in general terms the kinds of tests we perform so as to score smartphone battery performance for autonomy (how long a charge lasts, a.k.a. battery life), charging (how long it takes to recharge), and efficiency (how effectively the device manages its battery during charge up and discharge).

You can learn more about its battery test here.

With this new battery test, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the fourth-best smartphone in this category with a 78 overall score. It has 2 days and one hour of battery life, it takes 57 minutes to reach 80% charge, and it can take up to 2h27 for a full charge.

With an overall Battery score of 78, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max puts in a respectable performance that lands it in the top four in our database so far. While it has an average score for Charging, and an above-average score for Autonomy, it is the current score leader for Efficiency thus far (but as ever, numbers alone don’t quite tell the whole story).

For DXOMARK, the iPhone 12 Pro Max also has a relatively good charging time until it reaches 80%, after that, it charges very slowly when compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Oppo X3.

Although it cannot compete at all with the Find X3 Pro’s astonishing sub-score of 104 (achieved via its 65W charger), the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max isn’t too far behind the Snapdragon version of the Samsung S21 Ultra in our full charge testing.

To read the full analysis on the iPhone 12 Pro Max battery click here.

