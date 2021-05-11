Pok Pok Playroom is a beautiful new kids’ app from the creators of Alto’s Adventure

Award-winning developer Snowman is set to launch an exciting new app for kids. Pok Pok – the name of Snowman’s spin-off studio and new digital playroom will arrive soon with a focus on creative, play-based experiences for kids 2-6 with amazing hand-drawn art, wonderful sound effects, and much more.

Snowman, the developer behind iOS hits Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey, and more has officially shared it’s launching its first app for kids through a new spin-off studio. Pok Pok Playroom is arriving on May 20 for iPhone and iPad and after testing out the app with my own four-year-old over the last couple of months, we’ve found it to offer a truly delightful experience.

Here’s how Pok Pok describes the new app:

Pok Pok Playroom is a collection of toys handcrafted to spark imagination, creativity and learning through open-ended play. Kids 2-6 years-old are encouraged to use their imaginations, be creative and think outside the box while exploring the playroom of toys. There is no right or wrong and no winning or losing—kids can simply follow their noses and explore. Handmade art and gentle sounds set the tone for peaceful playtime, so kids feel calm during and after play.

Check out a short peek into Pok Pok in the video below and stay tuned as we’ll have hands-on coverage to share along with the app’s May 20 launch next week. You can also sign up for a reminder when Pok Pok Playroom is available on the app’s landing page here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: