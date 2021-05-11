Top Apple Health exec leaving the company to join primary care startup

Apple is about to lose one of its top executives this week as Myoung Cha is about to leave the company. The executive is currently Apple Health’s head of strategic initiatives but will soon join Carbon Health, a primary care startup.

According to a report from Business Insider, Cha will leave Apple by the end of this week. He’s expected to start working at Carbon Health as president of home-based care and chief strategy officer in June.

While you may not know Cha, he’s considered one of Apple Health’s top executives, being in charge of projects such as the programs for Aetna and Singapore, COVID-19 exposure notifications in partnership with Google, and the Heartline studies with Johnson & Johnson.

The report sources say that he will be deeply missed at Apple:

“Think about what all of these projects took,” the person said. “An incredible amount of work within a highly matrixed organization called Apple. Not to mention a lot of it involved negotiation with governments and other companies on the launching of big things.”

While Apple is losing Cha, the company has also been looking for new healthcare professionals to work on building new Apple Watch features. Earlier this year, the company was hiring a cardiologist with clinical product development experience for its Health team.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: