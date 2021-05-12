Apple fires ex-Facebook hire after becoming aware of misogynistic viewpoints from best-selling book

Apple on Monday hired Antonio Garcia Martinez, a former Facebook executive, to join its App Store and Apple News Advertising team. However, following reports of misogynistic comments by Garcia Martinez, the company has just confirmed that he will no longer work at Apple.

Apple confirmed in a statement to 9to5Mac that Garcia Martinez is leaving the company, while the company also says that it does not tolerate any kind of discrimination among its workers.

At Apple, we have always strived to create an inclusive, welcoming workplace where everyone is respected and accepted. Behavior that demeans or discriminates against people for who they are has no place here.

The former Facebook executive has been hired to work in the App Store and Apple News Advertising team, as he previously led important projects related to advertising at Facebook. However, things got bad when several Apple employees petitioned against Garcia Martinez’s hiring.

As reported by 9to5Mac earlier today, Garcia Martinez is apparently known for sexist and misogynistic conduct. In his book “Chaos Monkeys” in which he tells about his experience working in Silicon Valley, there are several comments in which he diminishes the work of women in tech companies.

In one of the chapters of the book, the executive says that women are “soft and weak,” while in another he says that women “can’t make eye contact with a man while going down.”

“Most women in the Bay Area are soft and weak, cosseted and naive despite their claims of worldliness, and generally full of shit. They have their self-regarding entitlement feminism, and ceaselessly vaunt their independence, but the reality is, come the epidemic plague or foreign invasion, they’d become precisely the sort of useless baggage you’d trade for a box of shotgun shells or a jerry can of diesel.”

Garcia Martinez worked at Facebook from 2011 to 2013, and since then he was considered an entrepreneur for having multiple projects of his own. While he was already being integrated into Apple, the company chose to follow its principles and fire the executive. It’s unclear, however, why Apple did not investigate his conduct prior to hiring him.

