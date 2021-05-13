A survey of more than 3,000 owners of Apple products found that 61% of them plan to buy AirTags, and the majority of those intend to buy multi-packs. The survey also revealed (somewhat worryingly) what they intend to track.

Color choices were also discovered for those planning to buy the new iMac …

Gadget company SellCell carried out the survey, which revealed the huge popularity of AirTag.

Over six in 10 (61%) iPhone and iPad users intend to buy the new AirTag, while 39% aren’t interested. 54% think what Apple charges for AirTags is a good deal, 32% think it is reasonable, 14% feel it is expensive and should be cheaper. Respondents were asked what they like best about AirTags, and these were the answers – in order of the number of votes received: “reliable as it leverages Apple’s robust Find My network” (42%), “great value for money” (19%), ‘strong privacy features’ (15%), “uses replaceable batteries that last about a year” (10%), “has plenty of accessories” (6%), “personalization with engraved text, emojis, numbers” (5.3%), “better overall design than rivals” (2.7%) […] 57% of those buying AirTags would get the $99 four-pack bundle, whereas 43% would buy them individually for $29.

There was, however, grumbling about the cost of accessories, with two-thirds thinking holders should be included.

Respondents were also asked what they would track with their AirTags. Worryingly, “partner” made the list.

Keys – 42.4%

Pets – 34.8%

Luggage – 30.6%

Bike – 25.8%

Purse / Wallet – 23.3%

Airpods case – 19%

Kids – 15%

Car – 10.2%

Drones – 7.6%

Partner – 6.9%

TV remote – 4%

Laptop bag / Rucksack – 3%

Those planning to buy the new iMac were asked their color preferences, and blue proved more popular than silver.

Blue – 33.4%

Silver – 30.1%

Green – 13.4%

Purple – 8.9%

Yellow – 6.8%

Pink – 4.1%

Orange – 3.3%

Customers were also asked to look ahead to the iPhone 13 and say which features they hoped to see. The return of Touch ID topped the list.

Return of Touch ID – 21%

Higher refresh rate display (120Hz) – 17%

Smaller notch / Notch-less design – 15%

Return of in-box charger – 12%

Bigger battery – 11%

Better camera features – 8.2%

Faster processor – 6.8%

Compact phone – 5%

Better waterproofing – 2.2%

Photo by Jonas Elia on Unsplash

