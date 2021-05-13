A survey of more than 3,000 owners of Apple products found that 61% of them plan to buy AirTags, and the majority of those intend to buy multi-packs. The survey also revealed (somewhat worryingly) what they intend to track.
Color choices were also discovered for those planning to buy the new iMac …
Gadget company SellCell carried out the survey, which revealed the huge popularity of AirTag.
Over six in 10 (61%) iPhone and iPad users intend to buy the new AirTag, while 39% aren’t interested. 54% think what Apple charges for AirTags is a good deal, 32% think it is reasonable, 14% feel it is expensive and should be cheaper.
Respondents were asked what they like best about AirTags, and these were the answers – in order of the number of votes received: “reliable as it leverages Apple’s robust Find My network” (42%), “great value for money” (19%), ‘strong privacy features’ (15%), “uses replaceable batteries that last about a year” (10%), “has plenty of accessories” (6%), “personalization with engraved text, emojis, numbers” (5.3%), “better overall design than rivals” (2.7%) […]
57% of those buying AirTags would get the $99 four-pack bundle, whereas 43% would buy them individually for $29.
There was, however, grumbling about the cost of accessories, with two-thirds thinking holders should be included.
Respondents were also asked what they would track with their AirTags. Worryingly, “partner” made the list.
- Keys – 42.4%
- Pets – 34.8%
- Luggage – 30.6%
- Bike – 25.8%
- Purse / Wallet – 23.3%
- Airpods case – 19%
- Kids – 15%
- Car – 10.2%
- Drones – 7.6%
- Partner – 6.9%
- TV remote – 4%
- Laptop bag / Rucksack – 3%
Those planning to buy the new iMac were asked their color preferences, and blue proved more popular than silver.
- Blue – 33.4%
- Silver – 30.1%
- Green – 13.4%
- Purple – 8.9%
- Yellow – 6.8%
- Pink – 4.1%
- Orange – 3.3%
Customers were also asked to look ahead to the iPhone 13 and say which features they hoped to see. The return of Touch ID topped the list.
- Return of Touch ID – 21%
- Higher refresh rate display (120Hz) – 17%
- Smaller notch / Notch-less design – 15%
- Return of in-box charger – 12%
- Bigger battery – 11%
- Better camera features – 8.2%
- Faster processor – 6.8%
- Compact phone – 5%
- Better waterproofing – 2.2%
Photo by Jonas Elia on Unsplash
