Pre-order Apple’s new M1 iMac and save

Amazon is currently offering the new Apple M1 24-inch iMac 8GB/256GB for $1,259 as a pre-order. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen from the retailer, this is still one of the first pre-order price cuts we’ve seen across the board and is down from the usual $1,299 going rate. Expercom shoppers, an Apple authorized retailer, will be able to take up to $86 off a selection of higher-end models as well. In either case, orders are slated to begin shipping on June 1.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor. Its sleek design is backed by 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting spatial audio. You’re also looking at a pair of Thunderbolt ports as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

AirPods Pro on sale from $170

Woot currently offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $190 for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Those who don’t mind going with a certified refurbished pair can score AirPods Pro at $170 courtesy of Best Buy. In either case, today’s offers are down from the usual $249 going rate and amount to as much as 32% in savings. This is also the lowest price of the year on the refurbished side of things.

AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise cancelling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for spatial audio as well as all of the new lossless streaming features rolled out today like Dolby Atmos and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Anker Mac accessories on sale from $12

Amazon is kicking off the week with its latest sale via Amazon, discounting a selection of Mac and iPhone accessories, chargers, and more from $12. Our top pick is the new Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam for $104. Down from the usual $130 going rate, today’s offer marks the first price cut we’ve seen and saves you 20%.

Having just been unveiled last month, the new Anker PowerConf C300 upgrades your Mac’s webcam functionality with a 1080p sensor capable of 60FPS recording. Alongside HDR and low-light correction, there’s also active noise-canceling microphones, auto-adjusting field of view, and USB-C connectivity.

Bose high-end Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 hit $237 refurbished

The official Bose eBay storefront has now kicked off an extra 15% off sale on a collection of certified refurbished headphones, speakers, TV sound systems, and more. Our top pick amongst all of the price cuts is the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 at $237. Having originally sold for $399, you’ll find a new condition pair selling for $379 at Amazon right now with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $0.50 and marking the second-best price of the year.

Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11-levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. If the recent release of AirPods Max have you thinking it’s time to get in the ANC headphones game, these cans are worth a close look considering the more affordable price tag

Roku Ultra has HomeKit + AirPlay 2 at 2021 low of $69

Amazon offers the latest Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $69. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 31% in savings, marks a new 2021 low, and matches the best price to date set only once before back in November. Roku’s Ultra media player may lack the new remote with a dedicated Apple TV+ button, but it does arrive with HomeKit and AirPlay 2 alongside 4K HDR playback across a variety of popular streaming services. There’s also now Dolby Vision support as well as increased Wi-Fi range and other enhancements over the previous-generation version.

