Carbon Copy Cloner for Mac overhauled with 20x speed boost, Dark Mode interface, and more

Popular advanced backup software for Mac, Carbon Copy Cloner is out with a major update today. Version 6 comes with a long list of new features and improvements including up to 20x faster performance, redesigned UI with Dark Mode, backup audit, snapshot navigator, task preview, and much more.

Carbon Copy Cloner (CCC) announced version 6 on its blog today and detailed the host of new features and changes. CCC 6 is optimized for macOS Big Sur and includes a “completely rebuilt” file copier built on a multi-threaded design.

CCC says the latest software can update your backups “up to 20x faster” thanks to integration with the macOS FSEvents service – meaning it doesn’t have to scan all of your Mac’s folders for changes anymore.

Another major change is a redesigned UI with Dark Mode.

It’s been a while since we’ve given CCC’s interface an update and think you’ll enjoy its sleek new look. CCC’s main window is reorganized to make it smaller while making many of the controls and font sizes larger. We completely redesigned every element in CCC to offer a high quality Dark Mode experience. CCC now offers more detailed progress indication while a task is running, including a time remaining estimate. File processing and transfer rates are now charted live during backup tasks.

More new features include:

Snapshot navigator: Easy way to explore older versions of files

CCC Dashboard: The new menubar app, now with snapshot disk usage

Run backups “When files are modified on the source”

Task Preview: See what will happen before you back up

Backup Audit: Review what was copied and why

Compare: Visual comparison of the source and destination

Advanced file verification options

Pause a backup, and several other features our users have asked for

CCC 6 is available now as a free download with a 30-day trial. The app runs $39.99 for new users and existing customers can upgrade to version 6 for 50% off.

