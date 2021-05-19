Spotify announced today it’s hosting its first-ever Virtual Concert Experience with The Black Keys, Rag’n’Bone Man, Bleachers, Leon Bridges, and girl in red.

In the last few months, the music streaming service has been improving its platform integrating podcasts, buying exclusive shows, and now hosting a virtual concert experience.

We know that fans care deeply about supporting artists and connecting with their music through live performances. And while some parts of the world are beginning to open up, we recognize not everyone is comfortable with or able to attend in-person events just yet. These shows will allow fans to experience and support their favorite artists while immersing themselves in a performance-style experience they crave.

Starting May 27 and all Thursdays through June 24, people will be able to enjoy concerts from the artists announced above. Each ticket will cost $15 (plus taxes) and you don’t have to be subscribed to Spotify to enjoy the shows. These prerecorded concerts will be 40-75 minutes longer. Check below more about the concerts:

May 27: The Black Keys will be coming to fans from one of their favorite juke joints, Blue Front Café in Mississippi.

will be coming to fans from one of their favorite juke joints, Blue Front Café in Mississippi. June 3: Rag’n’Bone Man will be playing at one of his beloved venues, the Roundhouse in London, where fans will virtually join him for an intimate performance.

will be playing at one of his beloved venues, the Roundhouse in London, where fans will virtually join him for an intimate performance. June 10: Bleachers ’ Jack Antonoff will take fans on a journey from Brooklyn, NY, to Asbury Park, NJ— all while on a city bus.

’ will take fans on a journey from Brooklyn, NY, to Asbury Park, NJ— all while on a city bus. June 17: Leon Bridges fans will hear songs from across his catalog as they get an inside look into the meaningful spaces at the Gold-Diggers Hotel, where Leon spent time writing, recording, and being inspired for his upcoming July album, Gold-Diggers Sound.

fans will hear songs from across his catalog as they get an inside look into the meaningful spaces at the Gold-Diggers Hotel, where Leon spent time writing, recording, and being inspired for his upcoming July album, Gold-Diggers Sound. June 24: girl in red’s Oslo-based performance will bring fans into a world in red (and a world of rock) with unique lights and video filters.

Spotify says some users will get notifications about the concerts the platform thinks they’ll love most. Fans of The Black Keys, for example, will start to receive notifications on May 19 for the performance taking place on May 27.

Tickets are available here. Is this something you’d like to see Apple do with Apple Music? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: