Apple introduces new affiliate program for Apple Podcasts Subscriptions

Ahead of the public launch of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions later this month, Apple has announced a new affiliate program for the platform. This affiliate program will pay out a 50% commission to the person who shared the link when a user converts to a paid subscription.

As first reported by TechCrunch, the new program is called the “Apple Services Performance Partner Program for Apple Podcasts.” It joins Apple’s other affiliate programs for things like Apple News+ and Apple Music.

Apple explains that this means if you convert a subscription that costs $10, you will receive $5 in commission.

By linking to Apple Podcasts as an affiliate, you can earn a one-time payment of 50% on the first paid month of every subscription membership you drive on a 30-day cookie window. For example, if you link to a podcast subscription costing $10 USD, you will earn $5 USD in equivalent commissions. This payment scales globally based on the local market price and where podcasts are available.

Apple says that this program makes most sense for podcasters themselves, as it is a way to “maximize your income on Apple Podcasts,” but the program is open to anyone. You simply need to fill out an application that will be reviewed by Apple. Once approved, Apple will give you a “unique affiliate token” that can be added to all Apple Podcasts links. You can then start sharing Apple Podcasts links, and links for other Apple services, and earn a commission.

After you’re approved for the program, we will give you a unique affiliate token. This is a short string of alphanumeric characters that you will add to all of your Apple Podcasts links. This token is unique to you, centralizes all podcast revenue generated from those affiliated links, and is compatible with third-party link tracking services. When one of your listeners clicks on these links and becomes a paid subscriber, you receive affiliate commission on all podcast-related subscription purchases made within the next 30 days.

You can learn more on the Apple Podcasts for Creators website right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: