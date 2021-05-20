iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K arrive in stores with vibrant window displays

Apple Stores are open and welcoming customers to get hands-on with the new 24-inch iMac, iPad Pro with M1, and next generation Apple TV 4K. At select locations, custom new window displays highlight the spectrum of iMac colors from every angle.

iMac display models in vibrant hues unfurl across a backlit table at a select number of Apple Stores. Classic 3D script reading “hello” recalls the origin of the Mac. Color is back, and Apple Stores are too, open for in-store shopping again in many countries and pickup of online orders elsewhere.

There’s plenty new to explore at every Apple Store, with all seven iMac colors available to compare and try at most locations, window display or not. iPad Pro with M1 also takes center stage, paired with the new Magic Keyboard in white. Find the Apple TV 4K and all-new Siri Remote displayed in a custom tray at the Apple TV+ bay.

If you visit an Apple Store this weekend, keep in mind that health and safety measures continue to evolve alongside local conditions. Apple has removed health screenings at U.S. store locations, but masks are still required for all customers outside of Australia. Many U.S. stores now allow walk-in shopping in addition to one-on-one shopping sessions. Check the status of your local store before visiting.

If you’re shopping from home, Apple offers new and more accessible ways to buy and learn about the latest products. SignTime sessions connect Apple teams and customers using sign language. The latest virtual Today at Apple sessions teach the fundamentals of iPad, Mac, and iPhone online. All seven iMac colors can be experienced with AR on Apple’s website.

Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

iMac window displays pictured at Apple Sydney. Lead image: Apple Perth City.

iMac in green, highlighting color matched accessories and the new power adapter. Photo: lwang0708

iMac displayed in a range of colors at Apple Shinjuku. Photo: @hightech_cat

Visitors to Apple Sanlitun explore iPad Pro with M1. Photo: 钟文泽

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: