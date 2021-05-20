Apple says iMessage is currently experiencing issues, users report error sending messages

Apple system status page is currently reporting an error with the iMessage service. For the last few hours, Apple says ‘users may be unable to access this service’.

Based on some reader reports on social media, some users are currently unable to send iMessages to their friends. Customers may also be presented with an Apple ID log-in screen, as the authentication server is temporarily unavailable.

As a user, there’s not much you can do apart from try on a different device and/or wait for Apple to resolve the backend problems.

In the iMessage interface, blue bubble messages that fail to send are indicated with a red ‘Not Delivered’ label in the conversation. You can try tapping on the bubble to attempt to resend the message.

