Spotify rolling out new search filters for iOS and Android

Spotify for iOS and Android is getting a little update to make search easier with new filters. The change is coming to both free and Premium subscribers.

Spotify says the new search filters are rolling out starting today and will make it more seamless to find the music or podcasts you’re looking for.

With a simple search, you can explore the entire world of music and podcasts connected to the artists, tracks, and episodes you already love. Want to expand your skills in the kitchen? Type “cooking” into the search bar to browse through curated dinner playlists, podcast episodes with your favorite chefs and cuisines and even find user-created playlists for your next meal.

The new search filters include: Top Results, Artists, Songs, Playlists, Albums and Podcasts & Shows, Episodes, and Profiles.

Recently, Apple just brought the same filter feature to the App Store to make search easier.

As shown above, you’ll find the new Spotify search filters right below the search bar, give a tap on one to refine your search results.

Spotify says the update is rolling out starting today (sound like server-side change), with all free and Premium users seeing the feature “in the coming weeks.”

