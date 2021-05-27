PlayStation franchise games could come to iOS devices as soon as next year

After Nintendo’s successful games on mobile devices, it’s time for Sony to bring PlayStation franchise games to iOS. The company’s president and CEO said Sony intends to bring some of its “iconic IP” to mobile as soon as March 2022.

According to a report by VideoGamesChronicle, Sony CEO Jim Ryan wants Playstation franchise games on mobile following its “very successful” first steps into the PC market.

We are beginning our journey to take PlayStation first-party IP off console. We started last year by publishing two of our games on PC, Horizon Zero Dawn and Predator, and both were profitable, and really had a very successful publishing debut. (…) In FY21 we will begin to publish some of our iconic PlayStation IP on mobile and we anticipate that in 2021, that will not provide a significant profit flow.

With this confirmation, Sony could bring beloved PlayStation games to iOS devices. As for now, it’s unclear whether the company will release a “full game” to mobile or will follow Nintendo’s path with adaptations of its famous games.

Imagine playing God of War or even Monster Hunter on iOS devices. Nintendo, for example, started a shy path with mobile games in 2016 with its kind of social network Miitomo. Then, the company introduced Super Mario Run, a freemium game, and then partnered with Niantic with the stupendous success of Pokémon GO.

In fact, Nintendo’s franchise Pokémon has the most games available on iOS devices: 10 games, with MOBA Pokémon Unite yet to be announced, which will certainly be very profitable for the company.

As Jim Ryan said in a Q&A session as part of Sony’s investor relations day, it won’t take long for smartphone users to see the first Playstation franchise game on an iOS device.

As we learn from that experience, and as we increase the number of titles that we publish on mobile, the contribution from both PC and mobile will start to become steadily more important as time passes.

