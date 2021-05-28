As we head into Memorial Day weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by the first Amazon discounts on M1 iPad Pro at $50 off. That’s on top of Apple Watch Series 6 models from $329 and Best Buy’s massive four-day Apple event. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 iPad Pro sees first Amazon deal

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $749. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, matches the all-time low we saw as a pre-order discount at the start of the month, and is the very first Amazon discount to date.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives powered by the M1 chip that has graced its most recent Macs. Alongside its 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’ll be able to count on all of the power of a MacBook thanks to Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support. That’s alongside all-day battery life, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID.

Save $70 on Apple Watch Series 6 models

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models, taking $70 off a selection of styles. Our top pick is the 44mm GPS + Cellular Blue Aluminum with Deep Navy Sport Band at $459. Down from $529, you’re looking at the full $70 in savings with today’s offer beating out previous mention by $20 and marking a new all-time low. You’ll also be able to save on additional models starting at $329.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with the suite of fitness tracking features you’ll have come to expect from previous generations, but with the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor and an even brighter always-on display. That’s alongside Apple’s new U1 chip and support for faster charging so it spends less time off your wrist. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best Buy Memorial Day Apple sale goes live

After all of the other Memorial Day sales going live this week, Best Buy is heading into the long weekend with a collection of discounts of its own. Kicking off the annual holiday sale, you’ll find offers on the latest Macs and Apple gear to massive TVs, Chromebooks, and more. Headlining all of the discounts is Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,100. Down from its usual $1,299 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $199 in savings, beats our previous mention by $50, and is a new all-time low on the entry-level configuration.

Equipped with the up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro enters with an M1 chip for improved performance and up to 17-hour battery life. Everything is centered around a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Apple’s Touch Bar. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% keyboard is a compact wireless hit [Video]

Hands-on: The SSL UF8 is overkill for my Premiere Pro audio workflow [Video]

Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that play audio at home and on the go [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: