Apple Developer app updated with lab signups, pavilions, and more ahead of virtual WWDC 2021

With just six days to go until WWDC 2021, Apple has rolled out another notable update to the Apple Developer app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The update brings further optimizations for this year’s all-virtual conference, including support for signing up for labs, new stickers, and more.

Apple writes in the release notes for today’s update that the Apple Developer app now supports signing up for WWDC 2021 labs directly within the app, as well as exploring other digital offerings for the conference. There are also new stickers for WWDC 21.

Here are the full release notes for version 9.2 of the Apple Developer app:

Explore all WWDC21 has to offer, including pavilions, session videos, 1-on-1 labs, Coding & Design Challenges, and more.

You can sign up for labs at WWDC21 from directly inside the Developer app, as well as receive notifications about your upcoming appointments.

Check out all-new stickers for WWDC21.

We’ve fixed bugs and added various other enhancements.

Today’s update for the Apple Developer application comes after Apple overhauled the app back in March with a redesigned Discover tab, sidebar support on iPad, and much more. Today’s update further refines the experience ahead of WWDC 2021 kicking off in less than a week.

You can download the Apple Developer application on the App Store for free. If you’re a developer or Apple fan preparing for WWDC 2021, the Apple Developer is a must-have. The update is still rolling out, so if you don’t see it just yet, be sure to keep checking.

