iPhone 13 series could feature up to 18% increase in battery capacities, rumor says

The iPhone 13 series is expected to feature noticeably larger battery capacities this year, according to a new report from reliable leaker L0vetodream. This comes as the iPhone 13 series is expected to add new power-hungry features such as a ProMotion display.

According to Lovetodream, here are the battery statistics for the iPhone 13 series, compared to the current iPhone 12 capacities:

iPhone 12 mini – 2,227mAh iPhone 13 mini – 2,406mAh (8% increase)

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro – 2,815mAh iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro – 3,095mAh (9.9% increase)

iPhone 12 Pro Max – 3,687mAh iPhone 13 Pro Max – 4,352mAh (18% increase)



This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the iPhone 13 series could feature larger batteries. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in March that the iPhone 13 series will include larger batteries, thus making each model heavier than its predecessor. Inside the iPhone 13, Apple is said to be adopting new space-saving designs such as integrating the SIM card slot with the mainboard.

There are a few factors to consider here, however. The size of the batteries themselves isn’t always a very useful metric by which to gauge iPhone battery life. For instance, the iPhone 12 series is more power hungry than previous iPhones because 5G connectivity can drain the battery quickly. Rumors indicate that the iPhone 13 series will support ProMotion display technology and an always-on display, both of which could increase power drain this year.

Something interesting to watch, however, is the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max’s adoption of new LTPO display technology to power the ProMotion screen. The combination of the power-efficient LTPO displays and the boost in battery sizes could make for a real-world increase in battery life this year.

You can keep up with all of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 rumors in our full guide right here.

