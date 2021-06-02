Apple seeds developers with macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 2

- Jun. 2nd 2021 10:18 am PT

0

Two weeks after a surprise launch of the first macOS 11.5 beta, Apple has seeded developers with the second. The update comes alongside the second beta of iOS 14.7.

If you’re enrolled in the developer program, the OTA for the second macOS 11.5 beta should be showing up soon if it’s not already. You can also download the beta from Apple’s Developer website.

There wasn’t much new discovered in the first macOS 11.5 beta but we did spot a new HomePod timer feature that will work with the Home app and may arrive on Mac as well as iOS.

Four days after the first 11.5 beta arrived, Apple released macOS 11.4 to the public with a zero-day security fix, expanded GPU support and more.

macOS 11.5 beta 2 comes with build number 20G5033c. Notice anything new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

Apple also released the second betas for iOS 14.7 and more today:

  • iOS 14.7 beta 2 (18G5033e)
  • iPadOS 14.7 beta 2 (18G5033e)
  • watchOS 7.6 beta 2 (18U5533b)
  • tvOS 14.7 beta 2 (18M5533c)
  • macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 2 (20G5033c)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur was announced on June 22nd at Apple's WWDC Developer Conference. A developer beta is available now, public beta in July, with the general release in the fall.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12