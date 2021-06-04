Paramount+ is launching its cheaper $5/mo plan next week

In February, ViacomCBS announced that its new streaming service Paramount+ would have a cheaper ad-supported tier coming in June. Now, we know it’s coming next week.

According to The Verge, the new plan will be introduced on June 7. There are a few differences between the two services: In the cheaper tier, users can only watch national news with CBSN and not local news with CBS Live, there are fewer sports options, and users can’t download content to watch later.

When ViacomCBS announced Paramount+, here’s what the company said about the ad-supported tier:

“An ad-supported tier will launch in June for $4.99 and offer the best in sports, news and entertainment. At that time, the current $5.99 plan will no longer be available for new users, but existing users will maintain grandfathered access. The ad-supported tier will feature a compelling offering of exciting Paramount+ originals, marquee sports content including live championship-level soccer and live NFL games, breaking news through CBSN and an extraordinary collection of content, including the full suite of current and library CBS shows available on demand.

The Verge notes that this new Paramount+ tier will replace “an older $6 option that was carried over the service rebranded from CBS All Access.” The advantage of staying on this plan and paying $1 extra is to have local news access, which the new $5 ad-supported option won’t have.

As for now, new users can only opt for the regular plan for $10/month. Paramount+ features more than 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movie titles, and over 1,000 live sporting events. Subscribers can watch CBS News programs, new series such as 60 Minutes+, live streams of local affiliates in over 200 markets across the US, and the 24-hour streaming news service CBSN.

The streaming service promises over 50 original series to premiere over the next two years, including Halo, Criminal Minds, iCarly, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, shows from the Avatar, Star Trek, and SpongeBob SquarePants universe, and more.

