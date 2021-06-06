Celebrate WWDC with your Apple Watch and the virtual #9to5Mac5K event this week [Giveaway]

- Jun. 6th 2021 2:58 pm PT

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is taking place virtually all week long, and 9to5Mac has teamed up with the developers behind CleanMyMac X and iMazing for a special giveaway. 9to5Mac invites you to put on your Apple Watch and participate in our virtual #9to5Mac5K event to celebrate developers around the world. Read on for details…

We encourage everyone to complete a walk, run, or wheelchair workout of at least 5K (3.1 miles) in distance with the Apple Watch from today through Friday, June 11, 2021. Share a record of your participation on social media using #9to5Mac5K and tag @9to5mac (or email proof of participation to zac@9to5mac.com if you’re not on social media).

Participants can enter to win one of 20+ virtual run prizes including free copies of CleanMyMac X and iMazing below.

