Your iPhone now says hello on first launch of iOS 15

On first launch of iOS 15, your iPhone and iPad now feature a cute welcome animation dating back to the classic ‘hello’ Mac font.

This animation shows only the first time a user updates to iOS 15, and cycles between various handwriting scripts of ‘hello’ in different languages.

We already saw Apple retread these classic throwbacks with the M1 iMac, and now it’s on iPhone and iPad as well.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are currently in developer beta and will be available to all customers in the fall.

