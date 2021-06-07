Your iPhone now says hello on first launch of iOS 15

- Jun. 7th 2021 12:59 pm PT

0

On first launch of iOS 15, your iPhone and iPad now feature a cute welcome animation dating back to the classic ‘hello’ Mac font.

This animation shows only the first time a user updates to iOS 15, and cycles between various handwriting scripts of ‘hello’ in different languages.

We already saw Apple retread these classic throwbacks with the M1 iMac, and now it’s on iPhone and iPad as well.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are currently in developer beta and will be available to all customers in the fall.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.