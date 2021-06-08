iOS 15: Apple Card ‘Advanced Fraud Protection,’ Apple Pay redesign with coupon code support

Apple Card debuted in 2019 and has added a handful of new features and perks since then. With this fall’s release of iOS 15, Apple Card is adding another new security feature that Apple is calling Advanced Fraud Protection.

Since its launch, Apple has allowed Apple Card users to easily generate new card numbers in the Wallet application. Starting with iOS 15, Apple Card users will be able to security code that “changes regularly” when making transactions online using their card number. Apple explains how this works:

With Advanced Fraud Protection, Apple Card users can have a security code that changes regularly to make online Card Number transactions even more secure.

Details here are still a bit sparse because the feature does not appear to be live in iOS 15 beta 1. Based on Apple’s explanation, however, it sounds like this feature will make it possible to generate new security codes – the three-digit number you enter at checkout – when making online purchases for an added layer of security.

Apple has also redesigned the Apple Pay payment sheet in iOS 15 with a focus on adding new cards and entering coupon codes. This solves a common complaint where websites would only support entering coupon codes when you checked out manually:

A redesigned Apple Pay payment sheet lets you add new cards inline, without ever leaving the Apple Pay experience. You can now enter coupon codes into the payment sheet, helping you save more whenever you use Apple Pay. And the enhanced summary view lets you see more detailed information, such as payment items, discounts, and subtotals, giving you the confidence to shop with Apple Pay.

Also, as we detailed yesterday, the interface of the Wallet app has been redesigned slightly to offer easier access to your Apple Card card number. Previously, your Apple Card card number was only accessible by tapping several layers down into the Wallet app interface.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: