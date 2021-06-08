Apple rolling out new 3E756 firmware update to AirPods Max users

Apple is rolling out a new firmware update for AirPods Max users. The company does not provide many details on new AirPods Max firmware updates, but this new version brings the over-ear headphones to 3E756.

This is the second firmware update to come to AirPods Max users since March. In March, Apple released version 3C39 for AirPods Max users to address concerns related to battery life and battery drain. As we reported at the time, this update made a change to how long it takes AirPods Max to enter the “ultra-low power mode” when in the Smart Case.

Apple does not make it easy to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, the company says new firmware versions will install when the AirPods are connected via Bluetooth your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu

Find your AirPods Max in the list of devices

Tap the “i” next to them

Look at the “Firmware Version” number

Again, the newest AirPods Max firmware version is 3E756. If this is what you see in the Settings app, then it means your AirPods Max are fully updated. If not, the update should install when connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth.

If you spot any changes in the AirPods Max firmware update rolling out today, let us know down in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

