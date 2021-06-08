Apple TV+ teases its summer lineup with new sizzle reel of original shows and movies

Apple TV+ today released its latest sizzle reel for the service, advertising what subscribers can expect from the service in the coming months.

The featured titles includes returning seasons of Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, See and Truth Be Told. New premium originals include Foundation, Invasion, The Shrink Next Door as well as the Sundance winning film CODA.

However, Apple did not give precise release dates for these titles other thank confirming they will be released sometime in 2021. The company had previously indicated that most of these shows will launch in the summer or fall months (see our full TV+ release date guide).

The promo video did give us our first official glimpses at several new Apple TV+ franchises, including sci-fi drama Invasion, kids cartoon series Wolfboy, children’s live action series Puppy Place, comedies The Shrink Next Door and Mr. Corman, and the movie CODA (which premieres August 13th).

Watch the two-minute teaser here:

