Apple Online Store currently facing partial outage affecting navigation, accessories, more

The Apple Online Store is facing an unplanned outage of some sort this afternoon. As reported by several 9to5Mac team members, it’s currently not possible to navigate through the Accessories category and the homepage navigation appears to be broken.

When you access the “Accessory” page, you can’t navigate through most of the categories, such as “Made by Apple,” “Headphone & Speakers,” and more. Clicking on any of the broken categories of them surfaces a message: “There are no products available that fit the selection you requested.” One of the few categories I was able to access was “Health & Fitness.”

Some other users are also unable to access the Bag and Order History sections of the Apple Online Store, indicating a broader outage of some sort currently affecting Apple.

It’s not clear why this is happening as there are no new products set to be announced. Yesterday, many large websites were down including Amazon, Reddit, Twitter, Spotify, and more.

Are you facing any issues with the Apple Online Store? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: