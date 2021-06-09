Are you fed up with chasing browser tabs and tools to get work done? The simplest things can sometimes take way too many clicks. But with Raycast, you can control your tools in just a few strokes. The command line-inspired interface unifies tools as commands to cut through the noise.

The Interface

Raycast is known for having a very clean and easy-to-use interface. You simply click ⌥ + Space, and you’re presented with a floating interface where you can access everything you need to do within the application.

This app’s designed with built-in shortcuts and commands that make accessing certain functions on your Mac and a variety of tasks a lot faster. If you want to perform a custom command for defining words, you just have to go into the extensions menu, record a command for it, and then you’re good to go. This works for any kind of action you’d like to automate with commands.

If the built-in functionality isn’t enough, you can add custom script commands including accessing over 400 scripts already built by the Raycast community.

Third Party App Integration

You can connect Raycast with third-party applications and perform custom commands for actions within those applications. An example of that is being able to connect your Google account to Raycast. And from there, you can perform a custom command for creating a new Google document or searching your Google Drive library.

Another example of that is being able to connect your Zoom account. If you’re a college professor or remote team leader who’s constantly setting up meetings, you’ll surely find this useful. Once your account is connected, you can set commands for scheduling meetings, starting meetings, and looking at what meetings you’ve got coming up.

Other Features

Suppose you wanted to program a command for going to a certain webpage. The quick links feature allows you to do so. You can even choose what browser or application you’d like to open the links with. You can search for local files with a command, and perform commands to see your calendar schedule.

Floating Notes is also a great addition to Raycast. For those of you who quickly think of something and want to jot it down, the floating notes window is great for that. After you’ve written your note, you can share it to your Apple notes, send it to someone on iMessage, or copy it to your clipboard.

9to5Mac’s Take

These are just a handful of many awesome features you’ve got within Raycast. And so, we’d highly recommend you check it out if you’re looking for a program that makes creating useful shortcuts very easy. Be sure to check out Raycast if you’re interested!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: