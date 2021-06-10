FaceTime with Craig: YouTubers sit down with Craig Federighi to talk WWDC announcements

Several different YouTubers have posted FaceTime calls with Apple’s SVP of Software Engineering Craig Federighi in which they talk about different announcements from WWDC. The conversations include everything from iOS 15 to macOS Monterey. You can check out the videos embedded below.

There’s nothing particularly revelatory in any of these videos, but they’re fun follow-ups to Monday’s keynote. Craig talks a bit about Apple Park, technologies like SharePlay, and bringing FaceTime to Android through the web. The bulk of these conversations focus around how iOS and Apple platforms as a whole are becoming more powerful tools for sharing different types of content.

There are a few different videos with YouTubers from all over the world in a variety of languages. The ones currently available are listed below, and we’ll update this post with more if they come.

