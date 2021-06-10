Microsoft readying xCloud Game launch on Safari in the ‘next few weeks’

After more than two months of beta testing, Microsoft is readying the launch of its xCloud Game streaming platform on Safari, Edge, and Chrome in the “next few weeks.” This comes after Microsoft had been pushing to bring xCloud to the App Store.

The company made the announcement today in a blog post about “bringing the joy and community of gaming to everyone.” Here’s what Microsoft said:

In the next few weeks, cloud gaming on the browser will open to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. With Edge, Chrome, and Safari support, players will be a click away from gaming on almost any device.

Microsoft wanted to offer the xCloud Game platform as an app on the App Store, but since Apple policies don’t allow app stores inside the App Store, the Redmond had to scrap its plans last year.

In April, Microsoft announced it was going to open the beta test program of xCloud Game on web browsers. To enjoy the platform, users must be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber.

The public beta offered access to over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles. The official Game Pass has around 300 titles that are expected to work with xCloud Game without the need of a TV or a monitor, just a web browser on your iPhone and iPad, for example.

In the blog post, Microsoft also noted that “Cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will launch in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan later this year” as well.

With E3 starting this Saturday, Microsoft could be preparing to give more details about the xCloud Game at the conference.

Are you looking forward to playing your favorite Xbox games on Safari with your iPhone and iPad? Tell us in the comment section below.

