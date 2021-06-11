Apple surveys developers on in-person vs. virtual events as WWDC 2021 wraps up

The past two WWDC events have been completely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As WWDC 2021 begins to wrap up, Apple is now surveying developers on their preferences between in-person and virtual events, labs, sessions, and more.

Apple surveys developers after WWDC each year, and this time, there is a specific focus on in-person versus virtual events. As first noted by developer Julian Schiavo on Twitter, this year’s WWDC 2021 survey asks: “How likely would you be to attend an in person conference after experiencing an all-online event?” The options are:

Very likely

Somewhat likely

Neither likely nor unlikely

Somewhat unlikely

Very unlikely

A follow-up question asks whether developers would prefer to participate in the following events in person or online:

Daily Challenges

Technology Labs

Design Labs

Sessions

Platforms Statue of the Union

App Review & App Store Labs

Apple Design Awards

Guest Speakers and Developer Spotlights

While Apple is almost certainly returning to in-person events in some capacity in the future, there is no timeline for such a return. Furthermore, as we’ve detailed in the past, it’s likely that the best compromise for the company is a hybrid approach. Having in-person and online components to WWDC in the future would allow Apple to keep making the event more accessible to those around the world while offering an in-person component for those who are willing and able to attend.

What do you think about the future of Apple events? Do you anticipate the company will return to in-person events as quickly as possible? Let us know down in the comments!

Participate in Apple’s #WWDC21 Developer Survey to share your thoughts on the conference and how it could be improved! I found the questions on in-person and online intriguing 🧐 https://t.co/VL3c9NmOXA pic.twitter.com/NAMxJ7cbDQ — Julian Schiavo @ WWDC21 (@_julianschiavo) June 11, 2021

